Services Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Sutton Place Hotel 845 Burrard Street Vancouver , ON Vigil 6:45 PM Sutton Place Hotel 845 Burrard Street Vancouver , ON

MICHAEL ABBOTT June 4, 1938 - March 27, 2019 Mike was born in London and always marched to his own drummer. He left school at fifteen and worked at many jobs, a gopher on Fleet Street, a beach photographer in the Canary Islands, and a mini-cab driver in London. At sixteen, he joined the Merchant Navy and went to sea for six years. In his twenties, after falling in love with Canada's lifestyle on one of his navy trips, he immigrated to Toronto and then on to Vancouver in 1965. His first business was Abbott and Tincombe, specializing in black and white custom photography with his partner and childhood friend, John Tincombe. In 1971, he launched the Buy&Sell, the first free classified ad newspaper in the world, with his wife, Megan. Many Vancouverites found their first car in the listings. Within a few years it became well-known and hugely successful. He was intensely loyal to his employees and they to him. His appointment as Honorary President of F.A.P.I.A. the global association of free ad newspapers, was for his open sharing of information with other entrepreneurs and spawned many copycat newspapers around the world. In 1996, he started Havana Restaurant on Commercial with his right-hand man Ken Conquer and Ken's wife, June Bennett. He was a silent partner and they did the heavy lifting. In the twenty odd years they owned it, it became a household name. He was passionate and creative about all his businesses. He lived life with the same passion. He loved many things. He loved renovating, leading to beautiful homes over the years. He loved the sea and all his boats. He loved his cars and was especially delighted when he bought his first Volvo, then Jag, finally Bentley. He loved to watch premier league soccer and tennis. He loved to party which drove his wife mad. He loved the sun. In the last ten years of his life, they retired to a small Spanish house in Palm Springs during the rainy Vancouver winters and it brought out his truly happy and tanned side. Family was one of the true joys of his life He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Megan; son, Jamie (stepdaughter, Lucy); brother, John (wife, Val; stepdaughters, Andrea and Sabrina; and their families); Megan's sister, Kelley, (stepdaughter, Helen; sons, Kevin and Matthew; and their families); his nephew who became a second son, Richie Cannon (wife, Sue and daughter, Caraigh); and nephews, nieces, and great-nieces in Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Scotland and Gabriola Island. A special thank you to his great-niece, Sarah Plante, who joined Megan and Jamie to be loving caregivers so he could stay at home at the end of his life. Also, many thanks to the palliative care people at Pacific Spirit who supported us throughout, especially Johnston, Ann and Laura. There will be a celebration of life at Sutton Place Hotel, 845 Burrard Street downtown Vancouver, his final going-away party, on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 6 p.m., reminiscences and program commence at 6:45 p.m. Memorial donations dedicated to Mike may be made to the Writers Exchange, a non-profit which gets inner-city kids excited about reading, writing and their own potential. Vancouverwe.com/donate. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019