MICHAEL ALLEN February 1, 1989 - July 31, 2020 World traveller, outdoors person, conversationalist and charismatic son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. It is with immense sadness that Sandra and Graham Allen announce the sudden death of their son, Michael, on July 31st, 2020 while hiking in Coquihalla Provincial Park BC. His younger brother Brian greatly mourns his loss. Michael's aunts, uncles, cousins (Christie, Julia, Peter, Alex, Emily, Stephanie, Christopher) and his many friends in Toronto, Oakville and Vancouver will miss him dearly. Michael grew up in Toronto and graduated from Lawrence Park Collegiate. He attended Dalhousie University and graduated in 2013 from McMaster University. His love for travel started at 19 when he went to Africa for three months which included climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro. His career experience included working in the oil and gas industry in Alberta and Saskatchewan, managing remote services camps in BC and Ontario and serving in the Canadian Forces (Reserve). In September 2019 he joined Rio Tinto Exploration as a site project coordinator and relocated to Vancouver. Michael loved the outdoors and enjoyed working in the field. He had a natural ability to connect with people. A private family service will be held in Vancouver and a celebration of life in Toronto at a later date. A plaque honouring Michael's life will be placed at Coquihalla Provincial Park. Donations in his memory would be appreciated to Hope Search and Rescue www.canadahelps.org or to a charity of your choice. We are comforted by the outpouring of love and support by family, friends and neighbours. Michael will be forever loved and never forgotten.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020
