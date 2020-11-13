MICHAEL ALLISON DOYLE It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Michael on November 6, 2020 in Toronto. Predeceased by his wife Margaret and grandaughter Emma, Michael is survived by his children Allison (Greg Cook), Robert (Vanessa Evans) and Christina (Lucas Williams), and grandchildren (Madison, Daniel, Anna, Charles and Arthur). Deeply spiritual, Michael was a quiet and kind man appreciated for his wit and intellect. He enjoyed many of life's simple pleasures such as watching baseball, apple pie and comedies. He will be missed dearly by all who had the good fortune to know him. A private burial will be held on what would have been his 78th birthday, Friday, November 13, 2020. Donations in Michael's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



