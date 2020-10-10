You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Michael Andrew BATTERBEE
MICHAEL ANDREW BATTERBEEPassed peacefully October 8, 2020. Interior designer and contractor extraordinaire, much loved by family, friends and clients for his sense of humour, quick wit and engaging personality, Michael created imaginative, innovative spaces in Paris, Toronto, New York, Florida, and Connecticut that faithfully reflected his clients wishes. He often made close friends with clients as their houses were transformed into beloved homes. In 2004, the Toronto Star recognized him as "Toronto's best-kept interior design secret." He will be so missed. Condolences at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
