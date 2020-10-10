MICHAEL ANDREW BATTERBEEPassed peacefully October 8, 2020. Interior designer and contractor extraordinaire, much loved by family, friends and clients for his sense of humour, quick wit and engaging personality, Michael created imaginative, innovative spaces in Paris, Toronto, New York, Florida, and Connecticut that faithfully reflected his clients wishes. He often made close friends with clients as their houses were transformed into beloved homes. In 2004, the Toronto Star recognized him as "Toronto's best-kept interior design secret." He will be so missed. Condolences at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca