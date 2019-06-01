You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MICHAEL ANTHONY BRENNAN 1928 - 2019 Passed away peacefully in Miami, Florida on May 25, 2019, aged 90. Beloved widower of Rosamond, much loved father of Jennifer (Gary), Mark (Darcie) and Gillian (Struan) and grandfather of Matthew, Eloise, Cali, Jemma, Allegra and Felix. Born in England, Michael had a lifelong quest to travel. While a teenager, he joined the "school ship" HMS Conway and saw many corners of the world which he again visited as a member of the British Royal Navy. Michael graduated from the London School of Economics with an MSc. Until his retirement, Michael held Senior Executive positions at the Royal Bank of Canada which was spent predominantly in the International Division with postings in Colombia, Puerto Rico, Montreal, London and culminated in his oversight of the banks' operations in Brazil. Following his retirement, Michael and Rosamond spent time in Uganda working with the British Executive Service Overseas program ("BESO"), promoting growth and development. Michael (and Rosamond) were particularly active in the betterment of the local communities in which they lived. Local conservation, the protection of birds, protecting public pathways and the initiation of the Thames Valley Volunteer Community Officer program and the local Neighborhood Watch brought them in constant contact with their neighbours and the local community. Mike will be most missed as a result of his devotion to his family; a family man who was always available to instill wisdom and broader insight to his children and grandchildren while maintaining a wry sense of humour and a sense of perspective. Grandad will be sorely missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 1 to June 5, 2019
