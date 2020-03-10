You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MICHAEL BABAD On Thursday, March 5, 2020. Michael Babad, beloved husband of Catherine Mulroney. Adored father of Jake and his wife Mina James, Luke, Molly, and Charlotte. Loving brother of Arlene Babad and cool uncle to a throng of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Murray, and by his sisters, Tammy and Sharon. Special thanks to Princess Margaret Hospital and to nurse Jennifer Harris and Dr. Penelope Bradbury, who are family to us. Friends are invited to drop by for a celebration of Mike's life from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Charbonnel Lounge, 81 St. Mary St. Remembrances will take place at 5:30. If desired, donations may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at www.thepmcf.ca or 416-946-6560 or 1-866-224-6560, directed to the Lung Cancer Medical Oncology Research Fund. May his memory be a blessing.
