MICHAEL BROTT 1984 - 2020 Accidentally on July 31, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mike is mourned by his wife Miranda Ryan, parents Richard Brott and Christine Lucyk, siblings Jessica (David Saitowitz), and Kevin Brott (Julia Reis), grandfather Irving Brott, nephews Parker, Sam, and Noah, and many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.Mike and Miranda were married on April 20, 2020 in a beautiful sunset ceremony on the beach in Kitsilano, beamed to their families and friends around the world in Canada, Australia, China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom,and Israel. Born and raised in Toronto, Mike had established a promising life on the west coast and this unexpected and sad turn is a reminder in these uncertain times to live each day to its fullest, with love, optimism and compassion, as Mike did. He was an adoring, thoughtful and loving husband and was in turn adored and loved completely. A private graveside service will be held with attendance restricted to limit the exposure of COVID-19. The service will be live streamed for those not able to attend. Please check www.benjamins.ca for the link on Thursday.Donations may be made to the Mike Brott Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation www.benjamins. ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020