MICHAEL BRUCE EGERDIE September 2, 1965 - January 7, 2020 'What is it worth, then, this insane last phase When everything about you goes downhill? This much: you get to see the cosmos blaze And feel its grandeur, even against your will, As it reminds you, just by being there, That it is here we live, or else nowhere.' Late of Quakers Hill, formerly of Toronto, Canada.Best friend and loving husband of Kathy, proud father of Josh, Thomas and Carly. Much loved brother of Blair, Grant, Janice and Carla, and brother-in-law of Cathy, Scott, Eric, Craig and Kylie. Beloved son of Russ and Anne (both deceased) and son-in-law of Maxine. Family and friends of Bruce are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at The Garden Chapel, Castlebrook Memorial Park, 712 Windsor Road, Rouse Hill commencing at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Melanoma Institute Australia in memory of Bruce: https://tribute.melanoma.org.au/page/BruceEgerdie
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020