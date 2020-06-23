|
MICHAEL COLLINS March 20,1933 - June 18, 2020 Michael Collins died unexpectedly at home in Don Mills on Thursday, June 18th, age 87. He is mourned by his wife Christine, daughters Anne (Greg) and Helen (Niall) and grandchildren Brendan and Seana Rogers and Declan, Liam and Ronan O'Connell. Michael will be missed by brother John (Mary Jo), sisters Breda and Mary (Pallany), sisters-in-law Deirdre and Marie and friends of 60 years, Steve and Marie Kennedy. He was predeceased by brothers Jimmy and Paddy and brother-in-law Peter Comerford. Michael was born in Dublin and immigrated to Toronto in 1965 after working in the nascent field of IT in London and Glasgow, where he met Christine. He had a long career at CIBC where he built the bank's first payroll system. A committal service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23rd at 11:00. A memorial mass will be held at St. Bonaventure, Don Mills, when the church re-opens.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 23 to June 27, 2020