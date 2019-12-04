You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
(416) 762-8141
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:45 PM - 3:30 PM
Cardinal Funeral Homes - Annette Chapel
92 Annette Street
Toronto, ON M6P 1N6
MICHAEL COLTON It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Colton of Toronto, son of the late Jim and Rose Colton of Timmins, Ont. passed away November 26, 2019, in his 67th year. Husband of Yasmine Shamsie of Kitchener, ON. Brother of Tim (Pat) of Boston, MA, Tom (Astrid), Dan (Millie) of Sudbury and Cathy of Timmins. Uncle of: Patricia Anne (Paul Kurdyak), Katie (Owen Washburn), Sarah, Matthew (Ashley), Brendan (Laura), Robert, David (Jackie), Lindsay and Benjamin. Great- uncle of: Rob, Laura, Grayson, Addi, Winnie and Sylvie. He will be missed by many friends and his colleagues at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), where he spent a long and successful career in broadcast journalism. Michael was born and raised in Timmins. He was a voracious reader and had a great love of music. He was a runner, not of marathons, but of long, tranquil, and regular circuits through High Park. He loved his family fiercely and looked forward to the yearly family gatherings on Manitoulin Island every summer. A memorial gathering will be held Monday, December 9, at Annette Chapel, 92 Annette Street, Toronto, with a Prayer Service at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Memorial Reception from 1:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice would be a welcome tribute.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
