You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DE ROSENROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DE ROSENROLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael DE ROSENROLL Obituary
MICHAEL DE ROSENROLL Victoria, BC Husband, father, brother, grandfather of seven, and dear friend to all, died in his home on the evening of March 17, 2019 at the age of 72. Mike was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in 1947 and moved with his family to Victoria, BC, in 1964. He graduated with an Honour's BA from the University of Victoria in 1967, an MA in Government from Claremont Graduate School in California in 1968, and an L.L. B from the University of British Columbia in 1976. He and his wife Jane raised their three daughters, Claire, Emilie and Alexis, in Ottawa, before retiring back to Victoria in 2009 - where according to his Linkedin profile he became a full-time wizard. They were soon followed out West by their daughters and growing families to enjoy Sunday evening dinners, sleepovers, dance parties and long chats. Mike was known for his long, entertaining stories, political debates and frequent wise cracks. He was a loving, generous, wise, open- hearted, witty and irreverent man. He touched many lives and deeply treasured his friendships. He would want you to know he blames current political shenanigans and scandals on both sides of the undefended border for his untimely death. And he is not sorry at all for finding any excuse to post pictures to Facebook of flowers in February simply to tease his Ontario friends. A few days before he died, Mike posted this by Etienne de Grellet, 'I shall pass this way but once; any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.' Mike was greatly loved and will be dearly missed. In Mike's memory, the family wishes that you spend time with your grandchildren, go to the park with your kids, and make a toast to enduring friendships in this lifetime and beyond. A private family memorial service was held on March 24, 2019 in Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.