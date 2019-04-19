Services Service 2:00 PM All Saints Cathedral Edmonton , ON View Map Resources More Obituaries for Michael MACDONALD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Donald MACDONALD

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers MICHAEL DONALD MACDONALD Michael Donald MacDonald passed away on April 16, 2019. Mike was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. He was a lawyer, passionate advocate, sports fanatic, world traveller and all-around lover of life. More importantly, he taught us by example, to always engage, be accepting and inclusive and try to make the best of all the opportunities we were lucky enough to have. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on January 17, 1933, Mike was the youngest of the six boys born to his beloved parents, Frederick (FRC) and Kathleen (Kay) MacDonald. The deep ties he had to his clan of brothers, cousins and friends from childhood lasted his entire life. He graduated from Queen Elizabeth High School and went on to Dalhousie University where he played varsity basketball and football (and played hockey and rugby). Mike graduated from Dalhousie Law School (class of '57) and in the same year he married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn Dobson (Dobbie). Together they went on to a long and happy 51 years of marriage. He started his long career in the law in Halifax where he practiced for 8 years with the firm Burchill, Smith and Jost (with 'Uncle Wilbow' as his mentor). In 1966, Mike and Carolyn moved west for an opportunity to join the Edmonton law firm, Clement, Parlee, Irving, Henning, Mustard & Rodney (now Parlee McLaws LLP). He was a partner and litigator there for over 40 years. In Edmonton, Mike was an engaged member of the community: he was Chair of the Edmonton Police Commission and the Royal Alexandra Hospital Board, Chancellor of the Anglican Diocese of Athabasca, an active member of the Legal Circle and the Alberta Bar Association, past director and active member of the Royal Glenora Club and held many other engagements. Mike had an intense love of politics and community building, and brought an unwavering dedication to the Liberal Party with him to Alberta, where he ran as a candidate in four federal elections during the 1970s and '80s. Mike moved to Victoria in 2015 and spent the past four years close to family on the west coast. Mike was fiercely proud of his daughters and their families. Nothing brought him more joy over the years than spending time watching, and loudly cheering for his daughters and then, in turn, their children in many and varied sporting events. Mike is survived by his daughters, Nancy, Sarah, Eve (Keith Tracey) and Barb (Ian Collombin); grandchildren, Justin Gouin, Andrew Jaycock (Rebecca Martin), Anna Gouin, Lauren Gouin, Isabelle Gouin, Luke Collombin, Taylor Collombin, Eve Collombin; great-grandson, Oliver Gouin; his brothers, Robert, Buddy (John) and Peter; sisters-in-law, Ruth, Eleanor and Rosemary; as well as a large and extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn; brother, Kirk; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty). The family would like to add a special thank you to Ken Noble, the staff at Sunrise Victoria, especially those on the third floor, and Dr. Fiona Manning for the care and attention over this past year. In lieu of flowers, we know that Mike would prefer you to just 'Vote Liberal'. If desired, donations in his honour can be made to a community organization that promotes openness, inclusivity and belonging. On June 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. there will be a celebration of Mike's life at All Saints Cathedral, Edmonton. A reception will follow. Messages of condolence can be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries