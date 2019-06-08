MICHAEL EARL DUFFY (Earl) 1930 - 2019 Died peacefully on June 6, 2019 in his 89th year in the arms of his beloved wife, Diana. Cherished father of Colleen (Brian Johnston), Kevin (Sherry), Paul (Wendy), Karen (Winston Meyer), Shawn (Josie) and Neil (Leslie). Grandfather of Emily, Katherine, Caitlin, Conor, Kylah, Carson, Melissa (Nick), Christina, Michael, Samuel (Patria), William, Nicole, Nelson, Beth and Madeline. Brother of Jim (Tina). Predeceased in 2005 by his wife and mother of their children, Christene. Also predeceased by his parents, Jim and Stella Duffy and brother, Patrick. Earl was born in Nelson, B.C., the middle of three sons. He was a talented hockey player, part of the team that won the B.C provincial championship in 1947 and 1948. In the late 1940's, Earl moved to Toronto to attend St. Michael's College and later the University of Toronto. There Earl met Christene Heenan, a registered nurse at St. Michael's Hospital, and they married in 1954. Earl had a remarkable business career. He started his career as a CA with Peat Warwick Mitchell. What followed was a distinguished executive career which included companies such as Marsh McLennan, Leo Burnett and later Silverwood Dairies where he served as President during the 1970's and 80's. After corporate life, Earl pursued entrepreneurial passions which included starting Totson with Christene, a family business that invented a better milk jug. His additional ventures included the bottled water business and the whey business - he saw the potential for these incredible growth businesses before most others. Earl was a dedicated father and husband, bringing leadership and energy to raising a big Catholic family - six children. The family had dinner together every night followed by family prayers. He left an indelible mark on his whole family and his children had him on a huge pedestal throughout their lives. He was always so proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. In some ways, Earl's finest hour came later. In the late 1990s, Christene's health started to decline. Earl was a devoted caregiver and companion to Chris and never left her side. During that time and after her death, he developed deep relationships with his grandchildren who tapped into his playful, funny side. His active mind, keen intellect, sense of humour and quick wit stayed with him until the end. After Christene's death, Earl met Diana. They married and had 13 wonderful years together - a very fulfilled life. Diana was a devoted wife and friend to Earl. She has become the family historian - she knows his life story better than anyone. Diana was by his side every minute as his health declined giving him incredible peace, joy and comfort - a true guardian angel. The family would like to express deepest gratitude to Dr. Matthew Orava who always went the extra mile in supporting Earl, Diana and the whole family. And also to Erica and her team at Comfort Keepers who provided excellent care to Earl at the end of his life. A Catholic service will be celebrated at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, June 10th at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 8 to June 12, 2019