DR. MICHAEL FORT WHITFIELD 1946 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a much loved husband, father, grandfather, colleague and friend. Michael spent his last days at St. John Hospice, University of British Columbia, and died on June 23, 2020, with his wife and daughter, Louisa, by his side. Mike graduated from the University of Edinburgh Medical School in 1970, specialised in the care of premature babies and emigrated to Vancouver as a neonatologist in 1981. In 1983, he established the Neonatal Follow-Up Programme at BC Children's Hospital and was recognised for outstanding services to the children of British Columbia, receiving the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal in 2002. Mike enjoyed photography, woodwork, classical music, international motorbike trips and spending time with family and friends. He is remembered with love by his wife, Morag; his children, Louisa (Chris) and Emma; and his grandchildren, Fiona, Mila, Lucas, Leith, Raine and Gareth. After several years of declining health, may you rest in peace Michael. A celebration of Mike's life is planned for the future when we can gather together again. Memorial donations gratefully received by St. John Hospice, UBC, Vancouver; Arthritis Research Canada and Vancouver Recital Society.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020