MICHAEL FREEDMAN Beloved husband of Barbara (Kornblum). Loving father and father-in-law of Evan, Jordan and Devra. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Joan and Martin Goldfarb, Helen and Barry Goldlist, Selma and the late Bernard Freedman, and the late Anita Freedman, Philip Freedman and Arnold Freedman. Devoted grandfather of Zackary and Megan. A Family graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada (416)227-9700 or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
