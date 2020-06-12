|
|
MICHAEL FROMOWITZ It is with great sorrow that we announce the loss of our beloved Michael. He was truly a gentle and kind man with a young and creative spirit. Most importantly, he was a loving and supportive husband to Marli Joy, and a devoted father to Rebecca, Jesse, and Elliot and their partners, Chad, Shireen and Rachelle. Perhaps the most cherished role he ever had was as the loving grandfather to Mattea Riel, Eldon and Wesley. He was loved by his parents, the late Kay and Abe (Tula) Fromowitz and his late brother Larry. He leaves behind his loving sister and brother-in-law, Toby and Marvin (Moshe) Maskowitz; his sister-in-law, Marilyn Fromowitz; and his nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Brian, Martin, Debra, Ian and Tracy, their spouses and children. He will also be greatly missed by his mother and father-in-law, Shulie (Miriam) and Philip Goodfield; his sister and brother-in-law, Cindi Goodfield and Marc Weinstein; his niece and nephew, Sarah and Ethan; and his brother-in-law, Eric Goodfield. Last but not least are his beloved friends, Nita and Rob Hill, Sandy and Pat Pete, Ron Wycherley, and Tony Morias, along with all of his friends who have passed through his life from all around the world. 'It is not how much we do, but how much love we put in the doing. It is not how much we give, but how much love is put in the giving.' Mother Teresa A family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Holland Bloorview Foundation (416) 424-3809 https://bit.ly/ fromowitz
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2020