Michael George WHELPTON
1943 - 2020
MICHAEL GEORGE WHELPTON January 29, 1943 - September 10, 2020 Peacefully, at North York General Hospital in Toronto after a battle with cancer. Son of the late Ernest William Whelpton and Helen Renwick Whelpton (nee Hobbs). Husband of Yalile. Loving father of Shelley (Adair), David and stepson Armando. Brother of Terry (Bonnie). Grandfather of Owen and Charlie. Uncle to Mark and Steven (Mary-Claire). Will be remembered by his first wife Valerie, his Hobbs cousins in California and Ontario and his former sister-in-law Jennifer. Attended Upper Canada College and Jarvis Collegiate Institute where he played varsity football. Loved racquet sports, excelled in squash and was a member of the Badminton & Racquet Club for many years. Enjoyed politics, reading, fishing and was an avid sports fan, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations can be made in Michael's honour to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
