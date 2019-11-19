You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1963 - 2019
MICHAEL GESTRIN Michael was born May 2, 1963, in Toronto and died October 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Paris, France. Survived by his parents, Bengt and Carita; his beloved wife, Carly; his children, Annika, Alexander, and William; his brother, Philip; sister-in-law, Juliette; nephews, Nicolas, Oliver, and George. We fondly remember Michael's wonderful smile, his sense of humour and his joie de vivre. During his early years Michael lived in Canada, Switzerland, France and Finland. He attended Etienne Brule Secondary School in Toronto, graduating in 1982. He had a great interest in music and achieved first class honours in Trombone at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Michael attended the University of Toronto, graduating with BA and MA degrees in Economics. In 2004, he obtained a D.Phil.(Economics) degree from the University of Oxford, England. Michael's professional career embraced stints teaching English in China, Economics in Paris, as well as three years with the UN in Geneva (UNCTAD). Since 2001 he worked as a Senior Economist at the OECD in Paris in the field of international direct investment. Michael was always active in sports, cycling, rowing, skiing, swimming. He spent the last 28 summers in Thornbury, Ontario with family. A memorial service was held in Paris in November.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, 2019
