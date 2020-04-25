|
MICHAEL GILBERT MILNE Mike died peacefully at home on April 20, 2020 in his 82nd year. Adored husband of Diane for 45 years and Dad to Peggy, Cathy, Betsy and Gordon Milne. Grampa to Hilary and Jack DeWitt and Iain and Harry Faulkner. Brother of David and Marywinn Milne and brother-in-law of Ted and John Amsden. Mike was the eldest child of the late Gilbert (Gib) and Marion Milne. He grew up in the Kingsway, attending Kingsway Lambton Public School, the University of Toronto Schools (UTS) and ultimately U of T. Mike's childhood friendships were genuine and ever-lasting. Until recently, he regularly attended his UTS reunions, catching up with schoolmates and recounting their highschool (mis)adventures. Mike was a loyal friend and neighbour, always eager to lend a hand with projects, or to tackle real or perceived injustice with a sense of fierce devotion to whomever may have been wronged. As a father, he instilled that same loyalty in his children, along with a love of art and adventure, and his joy of (and excellence at) sport. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren, and of their accomplishments, and never missed the opportunity to say so. Mike was equal parts artist and dreamer. A gifted photographer, a skill learned from his father and grandfather, Mike ran Milne Studios in Toronto for years. In his early career he travelled the world capturing its natural beauty, but was most fond of the Canadian landscape. He was an ardent supporter of Canadian artists, a particularly strong promoter of photographers and their role in capturing and recording history. In the late 60s he began shooting movies and won the Etrog (now a Genie) for his Art Direction on the NFB production, The Best Damn Fiddler from Calabogie to Kaladar (1969). His ability to appreciate and capture beauty both in nature and from behind a camera is a gift he has passed on to his children and grandchildren. He encouraged us to dream big, as he did, and to never be afraid to carve our own paths to success and happiness. Mike's later careers took him and the family to Montreal and Hudson, Quebec, Hong Kong, New Jersey and ultimately to rural Pennsylvania where he and Diane (his "Beauty") made their home nestled in the Endless Mountains. Their relationship was one of adventure and laughter - always laughter - as Mike's sense of humour, his gorgeous smile, and his mischievous spirit was ever-present. He will be sorely missed. In accordance with his wishes, Mike will be laid to rest in Toronto when the time is right.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020