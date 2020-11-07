You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Michael Hewitt DAVIS
MICHAEL HEWITT DAVIS Peacefully at his residence in Hamilton on November 1, 2020. Devoted husband of Margaret Helen Stewart Davis (née Graham) (2015). Father of Sue (Jim) Austin, Mark (Dominique Côté) and Jane (Ian) Kerr-Wilson. Beloved and admired grandfather of Graham, Michael and Sydney. Great-grandfather of Charlize. We would like to acknowledge and thank the dedicated and caring staff at Extendicare Hamilton. At Michael's request, cremation will take place and there will be no service. In his memory, if you can, plant a tree.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
