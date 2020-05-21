|
MICHAEL HUME BELL Michael Hume Bell, born on December 12, 1929, in Nottingham, UK, died at age 90, on May 17, 2020, in Ottawa. The son of Geoffrey and Margaret Bell, Michael attended Sandle Manor (Hampshire) and Oundle School (Northamptonshire). During WWII he was evacuated to Westward Ho! in Devon to join his father, headmaster of Highgate School and the students of Highgate. He did his compulsory service with 66th Airborne Light Artillery Regiment before studying geography at Clare College, Cambridge University (1950-53). He subsequently received a Mellon Fellowship to Yale University. Michael married Rosemary Ann Wilce-Taylor (a graduate of Girton College, Cambridge University) in 1954. They settled in Montreal in 1955 where Michael joined Saguenay Terminals (the shipping subsidiary to Alcan). There he invented the charter shipping scheduling board, a pre-computer device that allowed brokers to track charters in real time. He left the ship-broking business to become a principal of Fednav Limited in 1965 and rose to the position of Senior Vice President. Amongst his many accomplishments, he was a key player in the development of roll-on/roll-off ships, RO-ROs, which would eventually transport automobiles and paper across the oceans. Michael's passion was the potential for Canadian Arctic development, specifically shipping and natural resources. He presided over Melville Shipping Ltd, which was charged with designing two Arctic class Liquid Natural Gas vessels to transport LNG from Melville Island in the eastern Arctic. He then moved on to be president of Navios, a US shipping company. However, he was bitten by the "Arctic bug" as he would call it, and continued to work on arctic development with his Arctic Shipping Pilot Project until close to his death: he focused on the value of the project for the indigenous peoples of the Canadian Arctic and the country as a whole. Always the entrepreneur and innovator, Michael acquired a small company in the 1990s, which he named Melville Diagnostics. The company took shipping technology, to measure and document hull sensor data and record it on an optical disc. The process proved ideal for use in sleep studies, saving reams of paper. Michael promised his family that he would take them to the Canadian Arctic if he were to sell the company. He did both. His last trip to the Arctic was in 2015, in which he proudly introduced several generations of family to his past endeavors, and future hopes for the region. He loved painting Canadian Arctic landscapes, and could often be seen up and down the Rideau Canal in his 1927 cruiser, the Temeraire, or tooling about the Vermont countryside in a 'madder' red 1952 MG, usually with children squealing in the rumble seat. These words capture facts, places and dates. What they cannot adequately convey was Michael's real passion, which was to be the mentor to many people, both within the shipping industry and outside. He was a dynamo of support, encouragement, advice and, always, optimism. He is the eternal mentor. He will be sorely missed by those he touched. He leaves behind his longtime partner, Anne Burnett; his brother, John Carewe; his daughters, Pippa Bell Ader and Alexa Bell Goodwin;, his two grandchildren, Geoffrey and Nicho; and his sons-in-law, David Ader and Roy Goodwin.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 21 to May 25, 2020