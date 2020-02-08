|
|
MICHAEL I. SELBY August 17, 1946 - February 5, 2020 Michael (Mike) has finally found peace after a long battle with throat cancer. Beloved husband of Susan (Sue). Lovingly remembered by sister Yvonne (Philip) Rees; brother in law David (Pam) Heywood; niece Alison Nowell, nephew Andrew (Jane) Rees; and all his great, and great-great-nephews and nieces in the UK. As well as Malcolm (Nur) Heywood, Canada. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Carmella Selby. Born in Abertillery, South Wales, UK with a great love of cars and their workings including his Triumph Spitfire, Austin Healey 3000 ('Snaffles') and Corvette convertible (Canada). Mike's favourite saying whilst driving the Motorways and Highways was 'What's behind is not important'!! Mike and Sue met on a blind date and their adventures of almost 48 years began. He has now started a new adventure without pain. A 'Toast to Mike' get together will be held later in the year. Special and heartfelt thanks to Drs. Poon and Higgins, and Joanne Grey at Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre. Mike was her 'little Welsh rarebit'. To everyone over the years from LHIN who looked after Mike and gave support to Sue, especially Emily McConnell and Dr. Marnie Howe, and everyone at Bridgepoint Healthcare Hospital Palliative Care Unit, in his last days, thank you. Your help and kindness were boundless. Cremation has taken place. No flowers please. If you wish, a donation to your favourite charity in Mike's memory is appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020