MICHAEL J. McDONALD It is with tremendous sadness that the McDonald family announces the passing of Michael John Patrick McDonald. He left the world peacefully surrounded by his six daughters at the age of 85. Michael was the third born son of Helen McDonald (McGee) and Gerald McDonald. He graduated from St. Michael's College School and entered Osgoode Hall Law School. Michael was called to the bar in 1963. He met Loretta (Healey) at university. They married in 1962 and started their family. Michael and Loretta enjoyed many happy years together and their daughters were blessed to have two such fine people as parents. Michael retired in 2016 having practised law for a remarkable 53 years. He was not only a dedicated lawyer with a loyal clientele but also a passionate public servant. His accomplishments were many and include the following: spearheading the creation of the TTC Metropass while serving on the TTC Board of Commissioners; initiating the installation of the first creative playgrounds in the City of York schools; advocating for the Lion's Park Humber Pathway pedestrian bridge allowing cyclists and hikers to travel from Weston to Lake Ontario; published author of several books aimed at explaining law in layman's terms; a Councillor for the City of York - Ward 6, and a Chairman of the Weston BIA. In this role, he was instrumental in creating a robust Farmer's Market and The Weston Santa Claus Parade, which he never missed. Michael was a Humber college professor, where he ignited young minds. His greatest accomplishment however, was proud father to his six daughters. Weston was his favourite place and he invested considerable time and energy into making good things happen for the people that live and work there. The master of a good cat nap, he somehow found energy after a day at his office to fuel his passion for politics. As such, he was either running for office, attending meetings, reading books about great politicians, or writing letters to government officials. He was a citizen who cared about the quality of life for everyone. Music, singing, tennis, hiking and golf were his other great loves and he had a soft spot for all creatures big and small. A good parade and hosting his annual St. Patrick's Day party were treasured events that created lasting memories for all who attended. Michael was predeceased by his second wife, Dina Priamo, his brothers Lorne and Darcy and is survived by his sister Barbara Farrell and brother Joseph McDonald. Michael will be greatly missed by his daughters, Charlotte, Louise, Laura, Colleen, Monica and Rachel; as well as his grandchildren, Andrew, Bronwyn, Thomas, Isabella, Joseph, Jack, Mia and Beyanka; and great-granddaughters Amiya and Ayla. Remarkable people never leave us. They live on in the legacy of those who have known them. A rare, true heart. He did not judge others or gossip. His kind and sunny disposition were a welcome relief for many. Dignity for everyone was a core value and he lived by his values. This integrity is his legacy, which will be cherished forever. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Weston on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A private service will be held on Saturday, October 10th at 11 a.m. and the family wishes to invite you to our Book of Memories website at www.wardfuneralhome.com
for information on how to livestream the funeral and RSVP to the visitation.