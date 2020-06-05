|
|
MICHAEL JAMES GRANT November 1, 1945 - May 27, 2020 Michael was born in St. Ives, Huntingdon, UK, to parents George Francis Grant and Gwendoline Marguerite 'Peg' Grant (née Pimm). In December 1948, the family immigrated to Canada to take up residence in Vancouver, and later Langley. There were three children, Michael being the youngest; the next five siblings were born in Canada. He attended Sir James Douglas for grade one and then Prince of Wales through to graduation. Knowing his choice of profession at a very young age, Michael attended the University of British Columbia, graduating in 1968 with B.A.Sc., Civil Engineering. He has been a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers of BC since 1971. Michael worked as a Project Engineer for Peter Kiewit (1968-1971), as a Project Engineer for Willis, Cunliffe & Tait (1971-1972), as a Project Superintendent with Goodbrand Construction (1972-1980), as Construction Manager for United Contractors (1980-1986) before starting his own company, TAG Construction Ltd., in 1987. Through his hard work, incredible dedication and passion, TAG thrives today and is well set for the future. Michael passed quietly at VGH in the presence of his family. His valiant fight with multiple myeloma became too much for his body, and Michael took back control of his life's journey. He is survived and mourned by mother, Peg of Langley; wife, Diane; and mother of his children, Joanne. He was predeceased by his father in 1990, and leaves to grieve his children, Alana (Shawn) and Drew (Tammy). He is idolized by his grandchildren, Jordan, Liam, Dane and Kieran and will be forever missed by his siblings, Christopher (Karin), Elaine, Andrew (Joan), Gwen, David (Valary), Brian (Dian) and Richard (Wendy). Throughout their lives, Michael has been a keen uncle to 15 nieces and nephews, plus great-uncle to 15 great-nieces and nephews. To add to this, he is being mourned by many close friends and extended family. Words cannot portray the essence of Michael; nonetheless, loving, respected, honest, 'down-to-earth', brilliant, forthright, focused, dedicated, generous and, best of all, a 'family man' come to mind. The Grant Family would like to thank Drs. Anna Chlabek, Dirk Coetsee, Paul Galbraith, Aman Nijjar, Kam Shojania and their medical teams for taking special care of Michael at varying times during the past twenty months. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Dr. Eric Baasch, Michael's GP and friend for so many years. Lastly, we would like to thank each and every one of TAG's employees who pledge to accept the torch and continue to grow and protect Michael's legacy. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Critter Care Wildlife Society, Langley, BC. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting www.hendersonslangleyfunerals.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 5 to June 9, 2020