Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Michael Jenner JEAN-MARIE


1964 - 2019
Michael Jenner JEAN-MARIE Obituary
MICHAEL JENNER JEAN-MARIE March 29, 1964 - September 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Mike as a result of a tragic accident. Survived and much loved by his wife Margo Lowndes, proud father of sons Jenner and Douglas and daughter Melanie (Evan). Also survived by the extended Lowndes family, sister Wendy Reid (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. 'The Wease' was one of a kind, he was a (wannabe) meteorologist and a backyard rink master, who's ice was enjoyed by many over the years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A visitation will be held at the Mount Pleasant Visitation Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road (enter through the east gates) on Friday, September 20th from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
