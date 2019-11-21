You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Michael John EMPRINGHAM


1948 - 2019
MICHAEL JOHN EMPRINGHAM 1948 - 2019 Passed away on November 8, 2019, after a year long illness. Michael will be missed by his sisters, Keitha Powrie (Ross) and Lisa Empringham (John Good). Michael will also be missed by his nephews, David Powrie (Nicole) and children, Rachel and Owen; and Scott Powrie (Amanda) and children, Brandon and Sarah. Mike wrote his own obituary and we quote, 'The first 70 years were great, the rest sucked.' A family memorial will be held in December. Donations in memoriam may be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care Team at Bridgepoint Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
