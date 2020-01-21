|
|
MICHAEL JOHN INSKIP Born June 13, 1950 in Southwick, Sussex, England; died at home in Ottawa, January 14, 2020 after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer. Mike is sorely missed by his wife Ann (Weston), children Jessica (Chad) and Peter (Akila), and grandchild (Keilan Michael), siblings Richard (Karolyn) and Sue (Paul), aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, in-laws, godsons Élie and Théo, and a wide circle of old friends across Canada, England, Wales and the US. After his studies at the University of Wales Swansea and the University of London (Chelsea College), Mike began a long career dedicated to environmental health, working for local government (Lambeth Council, London) before moving with the family to Ottawa in 1986 and Health Canada in 1987 until the cuts of 2012. He joined McMaster University's Department of Medical Physics and Applied Radiation Sciences as a visiting scientist where he ran a lab and collaborated with many graduate students and other scientists. Mike's scientific curiosity about contaminants such as lead and mercury took him in many directions - to Roman times and earlier; to Minamata (Japan), Mexico and Canada's North; and to questions about maternal and child health. He loved the inspiration and energy of his student colleagues and the intellectual challenge of research. Mike balanced his work with a strong belief in the power of swimming, yoga, cycling, recycling, art, lifelong learning and being outdoors. He was so pleased to have finally built a cottage in Val-des-Monts, Quebec, with its intense peace and beauty, and a new group of friends. We are very grateful to the staff at the Ottawa Hospital and the community palliative care team for their support to Mike and our family in recent months. In his memory, donations may be made to the Scholarships Fund at McMaster University. We invite friends to join us for a celebration of Mike's life at the Orange Art Gallery in Ottawa on Sunday, February 2nd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 25, 2020