MICHAEL JOHN KEMBLE May 31, 1940 - October 5, 2019 This unassuming, kind man died peacefully after a major stroke, with loving family at his side. Husband, brother, father, grandfather, architect, urban planner, music lover, canoeist, adventurer, traveller, artist and builder, Michael leaves his legacy in the design of many neighbourhoods in the City of Vancouver. He will be greatly missed but we are convinced he has gone to sing with Jessye Norman, and are comforted by a life so well lived. Loved by many, Michael is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ingunn; his sister, Barbara; son, Martin; daughter, Hana; granddaughter, Magnolia; and extended family. Musical celebration planned for November. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Vancouver Recital Society. His fuller life story can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8882561
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
