MICHAEL JOHN MITCHELL November 3, 1943 - May 18, 2020 Michael lived most of his life in Toronto with summers spent in Georgian Bay, whose waters he had known since childhood and which he loved so dearly. Trained as an anthropologist and photographer, Michael was intensely curious about the world he lived in, which he shaped and described in his writing and image making. Through his art, storytelling, commercial work and play he engaged with a wide diversity of subjects and people. In life, Michael touched many; in death, he leaves a large emotional hole for those who survive him. Michael died in Hamilton, Ontario, the place of his birth, from complications associated with Hodgkin lymphoma. To the end he pushed himself to be well and never gave up on life. He is survived by his partner Sheila Murray, sons Jacob (Hilary Gunnels) and Ben Mitchell (Sharon Birnbaum), their mother Annick Mitchell, granddaughter Zoe, sister Susan Schelle (Mark Gomes), and his cousins from the Schreiber, Meuser and Greene families (John, Christopher, Andrew, Ann, Molly, Joy, and Judy). Condolences can be shared on an online memorial page: http://michaelmitchell.forevermissed.com A service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Georgian Bay Land Trust are welcomed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 22 to May 26, 2020