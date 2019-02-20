MICHAEL JOHN MUGAN 'Mike' Of Pickering, ON, surrounded by his family, passed away in the early morning of February 14, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Ajax, in his 70th year after a private but relentless battle with cancer. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother in law and uncle, he will be deeply missed by his cherished wife of almost 47 years France (née Dumais), adoring daughters Stephanie and Erica, sons-in-law Scott Craig and Chris White, loving sister Lynne and treasured grandson Trevor. Predeceased by his father John Patrick, mother Mary (née Jackson) and brother Donald. Mike loved his family more than anything and always did everything he could to ensure that they were always taken care of. The family would like to thank Lakeridge Health Ajax for their care and support during his final days. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church, 1148 Finch Ave. Pickering, ON L1V 1J6 at 1:00 p.m. with a Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Spiritans Congregation of the Holy Ghost, 34 Collinsgrove Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 3S4 and/or Lakeridge Health Foundation Cancer Centre in recognition of Dr. Zalewski c/o Wolfpack Charity Classic Golf Tournament https:// tinyurl.com/MikeMuganFund Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019