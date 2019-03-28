You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MICHAEL JOHN SHOREMAN CPA Passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie surrounded by much loved family. Michael John Shoreman of Phelpston, cherished husband and best friend of Rosemary Shoreman (nee Cotton). Dear Brother of Chris (late Dora), late Frank, Terry (Donna), Mark (Carolyn), John (Karen) and Marty (Carla) Loving Uncle to Brad and all Mike's wonderful nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, John, and mother, Eileen. Mike was proud of his work on the renovation of the Royal Ontario Museum and the wonderful team that made it happen. His time at the Museum was a very important part of his life as was his involvement in the world of purebred dogs. Most of all he was extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Canadian branch of the Shoreman family. Visitation will be held at Lynn- Stone Funeral Home in Elmvale from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Phelpston 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 followed by a reception and celebration of life at the Brooklea Golf and Country Club in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Simcoe Forests Inc. at www.friendsofsimcoeforests. com or to For The Love of PureBred Dogs www.purebreddog.ca or through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.lynnstonefuneralhome. com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2019
