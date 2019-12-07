|
MICHAEL KEVIN BUTLER November 11, 1948 November 28, 2019 Michael passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital after battling cancer. Mike was a loving husband to his wife of 45 years, Kate (nee MacInnes), and a proud and loving father to Matthew (Jenny), Stuart (Iraida) and Ainslie (Jason). He also leaves behind his siblings Patty (Dave) Middlemas, Fred (Virginia) Butler and Maureen Osler, their families and so many friends. Mike was born in Montreal, and attended McGill University where he graduated in 1969 with a B.Comm. He enjoyed his time playing football at McGill, and made lifetime friends in his Phi Kap brothers. He received his CA in 1972 while with Riddell, Stead & Co., attended Harvard's AMP program in 1987, and held numerous investment industry accreditations. He was a hardworking man who had long and successful careers with Nortel, while running his consulting company KAMMS, and with RBC Dominion Securities. He retired from his role as a Vice President and Investment Advisor at RBC in 2016 to enjoy travel, golf and family. Many people have described Mike as a chivalrous man. A good friend to have. A loving husband, father, and brother. He always made time for his family, and ensured that his kids knew that he was proud of them. He enjoyed many summers in PEI with his wife and kids, including the challenge of finding the best ice cream to enjoy after a day on the beach. He enjoyed travel, and had the opportunity to visit amazing places with family and friends in recent years, from Europe to the Galapagos to Australia. His rich experience and adventurous attitude gave him an enthusiasm for trying new things. He was always interested in the latest technology or the newest gadget. A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held at the Credit Valley Golf Club, Mississauga (where he enjoyed his longtime membership) on Sunday, December 15 from 12-3 p.m. Please don't wear a tie, Mike wouldn't have. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's honour to the wonderful folks in ICU/CCU or Oncology at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in PEI at https://www.qehfoundation.pe.ca/memorial-giving/, or to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, supporting the REACT Clinic at trilliumgiving.ca/mbutler or by phone (905) 848-7575. Both hospitals were so good to Mike during his illness.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019