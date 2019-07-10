You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MICHAEL KUSNER Passed away peacefully at home at age 90 after a life spent challenging conventional thinking about societal change, economic development and urban design. Born in South Africa and trained first as an architect, he was forced to leave all behind for his beliefs. Working and teaching in London, England, he embraced urban planning and founded the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Ryerson University which is now in its 50th year. Driven by his passion, he led the establishment of a score of institutions that play a role in Canada's economic and urban development. In retirement, Michael represented Ontario for nine years at the National Capital Commission in Ottawa contributing to the design of our nation's Capital and was particularly proud of the Canadian War Museum. He is survived by his three children and grandchildren, wife Sherrill Burns and stepson Jarrett Burns. To honour Michael, contributions to the Michael Kusner Scholarship Fund supportryerson.ca/kusnerfund would be appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 10 to July 14, 2019
