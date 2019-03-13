DR. MICHAEL LEVISON Dr. Michael Levison BA PhD Professor Emeritus, Queens University, born July 22, 1937, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. His wife, Ann has lost her loving best friend, gardening, ballroom dancing, travel and pun partner. He will be greatly missed by his children, Mark (Doris), Karen and Sharon, who were privileged to have such a loving father; along with his grandchildren, Annick, Clarice, Kaleb and Kieran. Michael moved to Kingston, ON, with his wife and children, to join the Computer Science Department at Queen's University in 1970 where he was the head of the department from 1987 - 1990. Along with many research papers, he worked with partners to publish books including Introduction to Computer Science 1968, The Settlement of Polynesia 1973 and The Semantic Representation of Natural Languages 2013. With his partner, Greg Lessard, he created the Program Vinci. In 2005, Michael was awarded the IBM Pioneer of Computer Science. He continued his work until shortly before his death. Michael's other passions included gardening and downhill skiing which he was able to do until January this year. He was presented the Silver Fir Ontario Horticultural Award in 2011 for outstanding service to horticulture. Michael also volunteered as religious leader for 17 years at Congregation Iyr Ha Melech. He guided many children through their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs and performed other religious duties. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at the Queen's University Club, on Sunday, March 24th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to the cause of your choice. Condolences/Tributes/ Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry ww.hpmcgarry.ca 613-728-1761 Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019