|
|
MICHAEL L.G. JOY BSc, MASc, PhD, PEngJuly 31, 1940-July 5, 2020 Was born in Toronto and died at Drynoch Farm in Caledon, on his own terms, in his own time. He was predeceased by his wife Jane (née Andras) and will be dearly missed by his wife Carol Fanning, his son Rob, his daughters Gwen and Ellen, their partners, his grandchildren (Asha, Nel, Tallulah, Freya, Kelvin, and Skyler) and generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, former students, friends and colleagues. Mike was professor emeritus at the University of Toronto; Institute of Biomaterials & Biomedical Engineering; Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering. He was a pioneer in the development of Magnetic Resonance and Electric Current Density Imaging and earned numerous significant grants, awards and citations. Mike, (Muncle Ike, Zeepa) was truly a unique individual. He was a man of many interests who always had time for the numerous children who would follow him like shadows as he puttered on his latest amazing project. He could turn the most mundane chore into both an adventure and a learning experience. He imparted his love of nature, enquiry and adventure on his young assistants, whether tinkering on his jet boat Feeble, constructing a zip line, building model rockets, fishing or going on long walks where "getting lost" was all part of the fun. Mike enjoyed being surrounded by those he loved. His birthday parties at the Bay were the highlight of the summer while the Christmas tree parties at the Farm kicked off the festive season. Whether at summer picnics, Church, dinners, gatherings, bridge games, visiting family at Nares Inlet or summer afternoons on the side porch, he was always at the center of things with his distinctive laugh and quick sense of humour. Mike left his imprint on so many. His was a life well lived and well loved. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Georgian Bay Land Trust, one of the many conservation projects Mike supported. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 11 to July 15, 2020