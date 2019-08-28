|
MICHAEL MALACHY TIGHE 87, of Alliston, Ontario passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Michael was born in Boyerstown Ireland on December 4, 1931 to Dominic and Elizabeth Tighe. He landed in New York in 1956 at the age of 26. In 1957 he moved to Montreal where he was the traveling auditor for Canada with Remington-Rand. Michael was married to Suzannne Levesque on May 28 1960; they were happily married 59 years. He worked as the National Manager of XRC for Xerox before he opened his companies, The Factory & The Press Factory with his business partner Don. Michael is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughter, Anne-Marie TigheTavares (Jeremy); and their children, Kyle, Shannon, Fallon and Liam. His son, Kevin Patrick Tighe (Mariette Matos); and their children, Ethan, Victoria, Devin and Olivia. Michael's brothers, Ultan (deceased), Macarten (deceased) and Dominic. Visitation will be held at John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston on Thursday, August 29th from 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Alliston on Friday, August 30th at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Michael will be laid to rest at Notre-Dames-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montréal, Québec. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online at www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019