You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
(705) 435-5101
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
W. John Thomas Funeral Home
244 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1V6
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Alliston, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael TIGHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Malachy TIGHE


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Malachy TIGHE Obituary
MICHAEL MALACHY TIGHE 87, of Alliston, Ontario passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019. Michael was born in Boyerstown Ireland on December 4, 1931 to Dominic and Elizabeth Tighe. He landed in New York in 1956 at the age of 26. In 1957 he moved to Montreal where he was the traveling auditor for Canada with Remington-Rand. Michael was married to Suzannne Levesque on May 28 1960; they were happily married 59 years. He worked as the National Manager of XRC for Xerox before he opened his companies, The Factory & The Press Factory with his business partner Don. Michael is survived by his wife, Suzanne; his daughter, Anne-Marie TigheTavares (Jeremy); and their children, Kyle, Shannon, Fallon and Liam. His son, Kevin Patrick Tighe (Mariette Matos); and their children, Ethan, Victoria, Devin and Olivia. Michael's brothers, Ultan (deceased), Macarten (deceased) and Dominic. Visitation will be held at John Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston on Thursday, August 29th from 2:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Alliston on Friday, August 30th at 10:30 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Michael will be laid to rest at Notre-Dames-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montréal, Québec. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online at www.heartandstroke.ca/get-involved/donate. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now