|
|
MICHAEL MICALLEF (July 7, 2019) Michael Richard James Micallef, 69, of Toronto, Ontario passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with his wife and life partner Vickie at his side. Michael and Vickie did not have children, but nevertheless he will be deeply missed by his wide web of associates, friends, extended family and especially his 'adopted' young people from all over the world. Known as 'Rick' to his family and Mike to everyone else, he was a Son of the late Frank Micallef, retired commander of the Royal Canadian Navy. Michael is survived by his two siblings Patrick Micallef and Terry Lynn Berngards. Michael attended St. Michael's College School through his teen years, and found a place to excel between the pipes in this home of highly competitive hockey. His formal education paused upon graduation, but Michael was a life-long learner and, blessed with an inquisitive mind, he was devoted to impeccable research and accuracy of facts. His primary objective was to be present and make a difference for others. Michael had the skills and mastery to interpret very complex issues, distill them to the most essential elements and thus communicate succinct meaning and action accordingly. Vickie and Michael lived as an inseparable team over more than 48 years of marriage and throughout his extremely successful sales/management career around the world with Herman Miller Canada, Herman Miller USA and particular international chapters in Singapore and London, UK. Outshining this illustrious career however, Michael's legacy may be recognized in his critically innovative work towards a more inclusive design for daily living. Michael's sensitivity to excellent design, deep research, entrepreneurial explorations, multiple trial and error tests with regular wins and losses and ultimately a body of valued successes in the development of simple and safe living conditions for all, was borne from personal necessity. While in his 40's Michael was diagnosed with early signs of the extremely degenerative Huntington's Disease. Michael digested this information and used it as a motivational generator. He knew he had a deadline for practical impact. From that point in his life everything Michael and Vickie explored as preparation for loss of motor skills served as a template and prototype for informing and helping others. His initial frustration with the lack of institutional or corporate leadership in offering guidance for those with all varieties of barriers led to his constant advocating towards access and equal opportunity for all. Michael and Vickie undertook this massive topic entirely unsponsored. Michael has always been a leader in 'frontier thinking'. As his health declined, the urgency for supplying good to others increased. Ultimately, he chose to even free Vickie from the burden of his daily life, and investigated medically assisted death. This radical path is not for all, but Michael again leads the field in innovative thinking. July 7, 2019 was Michael's chosen last day, and he celebrated his life-long accomplishments and relationships with Vickie and his closest friends. Vickie requests that, in lieu of flowers or condolences, donations be made to http:// maidhouse.ca/
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 27 to July 31, 2019