MICHAEL NIEDERIt is with great sadness that the family of Michael Nieder announce his passing on July 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike leaves behind his loving wife Patsy, children Lesley (Colin) Rowland, Susie (Mark) Ernsting and Andrew (Natasha) Nieder, along with 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by his sister Jan (Mike) Forbes and brother Graham (Jeannette) Nieder. Michael was born on April 4, 1944 in London, England. In 1974, Mike immigrated to Canada where he began a successful career in Information Technology as an executive for both the Hudson's Bay Company and Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation. Aside from his love for his family, he was a passionate sportsman and was a long-time member of the Brampton Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in his name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2020