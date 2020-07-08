You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael NIEDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael NIEDER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael NIEDER Obituary
MICHAEL NIEDERIt is with great sadness that the family of Michael Nieder announce his passing on July 5, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike leaves behind his loving wife Patsy, children Lesley (Colin) Rowland, Susie (Mark) Ernsting and Andrew (Natasha) Nieder, along with 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He will also be remembered by his sister Jan (Mike) Forbes and brother Graham (Jeannette) Nieder. Michael was born on April 4, 1944 in London, England. In 1974, Mike immigrated to Canada where he began a successful career in Information Technology as an executive for both the Hudson's Bay Company and Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation. Aside from his love for his family, he was a passionate sportsman and was a long-time member of the Brampton Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in his name.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -