MICHAEL NOON June 20, 1937 - January 23, 2019 Michael Noon passed away peacefully on January 23, 2019. Michael was a remarkable man: devoted to friends and family, generous mentor and colleague, and tireless champion of the arts. Above all, he was the epitome of a gentleman, whose positive spirit, kindness, and sharp, inquisitive mind won the respect and love of all who knew him. Born in Nelson, Lancashire, England, Michael studied architecture at Manchester University and graduated with honours in 1966. He emigrated to Canada that same year and settled in Toronto, initially working for the architect Raymond Moriyama and several post-secondary institutions. He then served as Executive Director, Cultural Affairs for the Ontario Ministry of Culture and Recreation and, in 1985, was appointed General Manager of The St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts, Toronto's major civic cultural centre. An invitation in 1994 to oversee the construction and management of the new Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at UBC brought him to Vancouver, which became his home. Under his leadership, the Chan became known as one of North America's finest cultural facilities. Michael retired as the Chan's founding Managing Director in 2002. Throughout his rich life, Michael shared his extensive knowledge with countless individuals and cultural organizations across Canada. He was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2018 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to BC's entertainment industry. Michael is remembered by his family and many friends across Canada and abroad. Profound thanks are extended to the doctors, nurses and staff at Vancouver General Hospital, BC Cancer's Vancouver Clinic and Vancouver Hospice Society for their wonderful care and kindness. Donations in memoriam may be made to Vancouver Hospice Society: 4615 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6H 3M1. A celebration of Michael's life will be held on May 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Chan Centre. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019