|
|
MICHAEL O. POULTER It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden death of Michael O. Poulter on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved husband to Caroline Schild-Poulter for 27 years. Caring Papa to Sarah and Julien Poulter. Loving son of Patricia and the step-son of the late Ulbe Van Dyke. Brother to John Poulter, Uncle to Charles and Matthew, brother to Beth Poulter (Don Baker) and Uncle to Claire and Patsy. Michael will also sorely be missed by many other family and friends. Born in Oshawa Ontario, October 8, 1958, Michael received his undergraduate degree in Pharmacology from the University of British Columbia. He continued his studies at McGill University where he received a PhD in Pharmacology. It was during his post graduate research at the NIH in Washington, DC that he met Caroline. The two were married in Lausanne Switzerland in 1992 and relocated to Strasbourg, France where Michael continued his postgraduate research. In 1995 Michael returned to Canada, taking positions first at the National Research Council in Ottawa and subsequently at the Institute for Neuroscience at Carleton University becoming head of the institute in 2003. In 2006 Michael relocated to London, taking a position as scientist at the Robarts Research Institute and as Professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at UWO. Michael was an avid skier and sailor, a great bass player and an excellent cook. A Celebration of life will be held on August 28th at Idlewyld Inn, 36 Grand Ave, London, Ontario from 2-5 p.m. Michael dedicated his life to epilepsy research and donated his time to Epilepsy Canada, as a Board Member and a Member of the Scientific Research Committee, with a mission to find a cure and enhance other research efforts across Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Canada can be made in his memory. Le vrai tombeau d'un homme est dans le coeur de ceux qui l'aiment.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019