You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Idlewyld Inn
36 Grand Ave
London, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael POULTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael O. POULTER


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael O. POULTER Obituary
MICHAEL O. POULTER It is with heavy hearts that our family announces the sudden death of Michael O. Poulter on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved husband to Caroline Schild-Poulter for 27 years. Caring Papa to Sarah and Julien Poulter. Loving son of Patricia and the step-son of the late Ulbe Van Dyke. Brother to John Poulter, Uncle to Charles and Matthew, brother to Beth Poulter (Don Baker) and Uncle to Claire and Patsy. Michael will also sorely be missed by many other family and friends. Born in Oshawa Ontario, October 8, 1958, Michael received his undergraduate degree in Pharmacology from the University of British Columbia. He continued his studies at McGill University where he received a PhD in Pharmacology. It was during his post graduate research at the NIH in Washington, DC that he met Caroline. The two were married in Lausanne Switzerland in 1992 and relocated to Strasbourg, France where Michael continued his postgraduate research. In 1995 Michael returned to Canada, taking positions first at the National Research Council in Ottawa and subsequently at the Institute for Neuroscience at Carleton University becoming head of the institute in 2003. In 2006 Michael relocated to London, taking a position as scientist at the Robarts Research Institute and as Professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at UWO. Michael was an avid skier and sailor, a great bass player and an excellent cook. A Celebration of life will be held on August 28th at Idlewyld Inn, 36 Grand Ave, London, Ontario from 2-5 p.m. Michael dedicated his life to epilepsy research and donated his time to Epilepsy Canada, as a Board Member and a Member of the Scientific Research Committee, with a mission to find a cure and enhance other research efforts across Canada. In lieu of flowers, donations to Epilepsy Canada can be made in his memory. Le vrai tombeau d'un homme est dans le coeur de ceux qui l'aiment.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.