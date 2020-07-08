|
|
MICHAEL PATRICK O'HARA May 28, 1950 - July 3, 2020 We are penning this final love letter to our dear husband and father. Michael was a man of many talents and interests. A die-hard Leafs fan and a general sports enthusiast. An avid golfer and a member of the hole-in-one club. A world class cannonballer. A passionate and "spirited" supporter (or heckler as the case may be) of sporting events from the sidelines or the couch. An entertaining storyteller. He had a superb work ethic, a quick wit, and a mischievous streak. Michael had a limitless competitive spirit that he brought to all aspects of his life. He was a proud graduate of the University of Toronto (class of '71), where he met the love of his life Jennifer, and then of Osgoode Hall Law School (class of '74). He started and ended his career in Sudbury as a lawyer at Miller Maki LLP, where he has acted as the firm's managing partner since 1989. He was a committed advocate for the North within the legal community. Michael had a way of bringing people together. Over the years, he acted as coach/manager for his hockey, dragon boat, and slow pitch teams, and was the decades-long organizer of the SDLA golf tournament. He always looked forward to the Miller Maki Super Bowl games and infamous Christmas parties, and loved hosting karaoke-style sing-alongs that lasted until all hours of the night. We loved his colour commentary as the irreplaceable pitcher during (and his wrap-up debrief article after) the girls and friends annual softball games. Most notably, Michael had a caring and generous spirit. He cared very deeply about his wife, daughters, siblings, family, friends, and coworkers. He took care of all of us. He was a man of his word, held in high regard by all that knew him. We love you and we miss you. You will forever be in our hearts. Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer O'Hara (née Hickey) and his five daughters, Meagan, Katie, Gillian, Stephanie, and Amrita. He is also survived by his siblings, Pat (Bernard), Terry (Bernie), Ann (John), Tom (Angie), Jim, and Bob (Tina). Predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Veronica O'Hara (née Johns) and his dear cousin, Sharon Esposito (Michael). He will be loved and missed by his many nieces, nephews, and the Australian cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael P. O'Hara Bursary would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For donations and messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 8 to July 12, 2020