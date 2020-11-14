MICHAEL PLAISTOWE KILBURN April 15, 1922 - November 5, 2020 Dad passed away peacefully on November 5th, at The Briton House Retirement Residence. He was born in London, England and was predeceased by his wife, Pat Morey (2014). Dad was on his way to university to study chemistry, when WWII broke out, at which point he changed course and joined the RAF. At the age of 20 he was a Flight Commander flying various planes. At 23, he became a Squadron Leader flying Spitfires for the 56 squadron. Dad was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) by King George VI, following the Dieppe operations. He also was awarded the Croix de Guerre after successfully completing 36 operational sorties to help liberate France. After the war he became an Aeronautical Engineer. In the early fifties, dad helped Colin Chapman build the first racing Lotus. Its parts were stored under our dining room table, dad would race it up and down the M1 before there were speed limits. During this time, he went on to become Chief Test Pilot at De Havilland. He later joined their sales team, selling DH125 executive jets, which took him and his family to the US in 1967. He and Pat moved to Toronto in 1974 where he was the De Havilland Regional Sales Director for the far east, selling the Dash 7 and Dash 8, until he retired in 1987. He was a man of many hobbies such as sailing (building his own racing Merlin Rockets) scuba diving, skiing, photography, golf, and wood working. He had the uncanny ability to fix just about anything. He was adored by his daughters, Erika and Amanda; five grandchildren, Alexis, Brittany, Deaglan, Alana and Caleigh; and his three great-grandchildren, Colette, Jett and Bianca. We will all miss him desperately, as will his sons-in-law, Doug and Stan. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral. The family has made private arrangements.



