Michael POSLUNS

Michael POSLUNS Obituary
MICHAEL POSLUNS Michael (Mickey) Posluns died peacefully after a long illness on January 10, 2020, at the age of 78. He was the son of Sam z'l and Rebecca z'l Posluns; brother of Avrum z'l, Donald (Lynda), and Susan Lapell (Paul, z'l). Father of Jason Posluns, Leah Posluns (Carol) and Avi C.T. Posluns (Tova).Grandfather of Rebecca, Brittany, Austin, Shane, Camryn, Yossi, Binyomin, Sholom, and Jackson. Michael married twice: first to the late Colleen Ashworth (mother of Jason and Leah), and later to Marcia Tannenbaum (mother of Avi). Michael's brilliance and deeply moral vision were anchored in his work, study, teaching and writing about Aboriginal justice.He devoted his life to giving voice to those whose voices had been silenced, and to exposing the silencers. Michael spent the last 30 years of his life in a loving partnership with Marilyn Eisenstat. The last ten years of Michael's active life were blessed with great pleasure and renewal on the Pickerel River in Northern Ontario. We all thank the doctors, therapists and nurses at Bridgepoint Hospital, as well as Sharon Flatley for sustaining and loving Michael for the past six years. May he rest in well deserved peace. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:15 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park.Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Ve'ahavta or to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
