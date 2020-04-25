|
MICHAEL QUEBEC Please join the family of Michael Quebec in celebrating his life and greatly mourning his sudden passing of natural causes on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home in White Rock, BC. Michael was born in Vancouver on May 13, 1952. The only son of Lawrence and Elaine (Watson), the family moved to Victoria in 1955 where Michael had a wonderful family life and grew up sailing, playing soccer and rugby, and enjoying the company of friends with whom he shared many, sometimes ribald, adventures. He attended Glenlyon Norfolk School and Oak Bay High School in Victoria, and was a proud alumni of University of Victoria (B.Sc. Mathematics, 1973). From a musical family, Michael also had earned a grade 10 at the Royal Conservatory of Music (piano). Michael leaves to mourn his beloved wife, Judie Hunt, his cousin, Nancy and her family Bob and Katie Baillie, with whom many lovely dinners were enjoyed. Also missing Michael, and fondly remembering family vacations, are Doug, Jane, Holly and Caitlin Hunt in Sydney, Australia. Michael had a wide circle of friends and colleagues, and considered Dave, Roger and Nasir to be brothers he had chosen, and was also so very proud of all that his colleague, Trevor, had accomplished. As well, Michael would have a special thought for the Cruizers Golf group. Michael had a strong work ethic. He started as a land developer, building and selling homes in Saanich, BC. In 1976, with a downturn in the economy, and simply as a bridge until he could begin another entrepreneurial initiative, Mike started with Revenue Canada in Victoria, and spent the next 44 proud years with the (now) Canada Revenue Agency. Mike became a Certified Professional Accountant, and worked in a number of CRA offices in Vancouver, Surrey, London, Toronto and Ottawa in many roles. He had been an executive leadership role in a CRA field office since 1989, and brought both incredible energy and integrity to all his professional endeavours. Michael loved working with a team and especially enjoyed developing executives and managers; he was an excellent coach and mentor. Many of his direct reports, subordinate managers and employees have said that they were the better for having been challenged by Mike, along with benefitting from his feedback and opinions, and often sharing some laughter. A student of history, Mike was particularly fond of U.S. General George S. Patton, whose statement well sums up Mike's approach to leadership, "Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity." Mike would be proud that many former colleagues have said he left a legacy at CRA. Please know that Michael was very generous, quick-witted and erudite. He loved to laugh, had a presence that could fill a space, and was a natural born leader. Somewhere in heaven, he is organizing angels so that they can deliver better and faster, and still enjoy the comradery that working together can bring. Michael loved travelling, golf and gardening and especially loved his dogs. Doodle, Boo and Willie miss you too, my love. A celebration of life will be held, once circumstances permit. Words of condolence may be left at Kearneyfs.com. If you wish to donate in his memory, causes that were close to Michael were Senior Animals in Need Today Society (SAINTS) at SaintsRescue.ca, the Critter Care Wildlife Fund at CritterCareWildlife.Org and the BC SPCA.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020