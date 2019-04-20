MICHAEL REGINALD COURTNEY PRATT July 27, 1934 - April 12, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family must announce the sudden passing of Michael Reginald Courtney Pratt. Mike passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born in Montreal, Michael began his banking career with Barclays Bank (Montreal) which later became CIBC. In 1972, Michael moved to Oakville with the bank. He eventually became CIBC's downtown Oakville Branch Manager and after a two-day retirement, he took over as Branch Manager at Royal Trust. Following his second retirement, Mike moved on to work at London Life. Mike was an avid volunteer with a variety of organizations including the United Way of Oakville (Chair), Oakville Chamber of Commerce (President), Oakville Golf Club (President), Rotary Club of Port Credit and the Oakville Waterfront Festival. Michael was predeceased in March 2019 by Ann, his loving wife of 61 years. Michael is survived by his two children, Bill (Teresa) Pratt and Andrea (Dave) Andison. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Jamie, Courtney, Chris and Robbie Andison, Diandra and Dan Pratt, and great-granddaughter, Sloane. A private celebration of life has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Foundation Fighting Blindness Canada or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019