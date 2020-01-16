|
MICHAEL ROBERT SAUNDERS Michael Robert Saunders, 37, of Fort Langley, British Columbia died unexpectedly at home January 3, 2020. He was born April 13, 1982, at New Westminster, BC. Michael is survived by his parents, Robert and Michele (MacDonald) and his three siblings, Keith, David, and Mary. He will be greatly missed by his many aunts and uncles with whom he was very close, including Marilyn Metcalfe, Owen Saunders, Eileen Saunders, Ron Saunders, Phillip Saunders, Richard Saunders, Tara MacDonald, Marlene McDonald, Gordon MacDonald and Beryl MacDonald. His many first cousins, including Laurie, Erin, Emma, Kate, Patrick, Owen, Tessa, Mark, Taylor-Quinn, Connor, Kyle, Donald, Chloe, Aaran and Eric were very dear to him and he was loved by them. Michael attended high school in Langley and Carleton University in Ottawa where he made many lasting friendships and was a joyful addition to many family gatherings. He worked at various locations in Western Canada, employed in the commercial heavy construction industry. He enjoyed the challenges of his career and was a tireless and respected worker. Michael was a remarkable and caring individual who maintained an infectious sense of humour, a gentle kindness, and a genuine sensitivity to the feelings of others. He was a joy to be with and he will be missed beyond description. We will have a celebration of Michael's life at Redwoods Golf Course in Langley on Saturday, February 22, 2020, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at: www.legacy.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020