|
|
MICHAEL ROBILLARD October 24, 1950 - December 30, 2019 Fun loving and unforgettable. Mike passed away on December 30, 2019 suddenly at the age of 69. Cherished father to Ryan (Elyssa) and Tiffany (David Killam). Much loved 'Grandpa Robi' to his four grandchildren Ethan, Kayla, Ben and Leah. He will be sadly missed by his Aunt Evie Bagley and Aunt Doreen Walter, as well as his cousins and many friends. Mike was a proud and passionate Chartered Accountant, starting his career as a student in Toronto and working his way up to Partner. He then created his own successful CA firm, Michael Robillard & Associates, which he took great pride in leading. He loved following sports, especially his beloved Detroit Red Wings. He enjoyed playing hockey, baseball and golf for most of his life. He coached minor hockey and baseball in West Hill, and sponsored several junior golfers at his home course, Whitevale Golf Club. He cherished his time in the sunshine, reading by the pool in his backyard and by the ocean in Paradise Island, Bahamas - his favourite family vacation destination. If you met Mike once, you knew Mike. He made memorable connections with people and deeply valued his relationships in life. He seized the day at every opportunity, never missing a chance to spend time with friends and family. Always laughing and smiling, Mike was a true optimist and incredibly resilient. Mike is predeceased by his parents Marion and Larry (Lawrence) Robillard of Barrie. A private service will be held this week, followed by a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcdbrownscarb.ca. Celebration of life details will also be posted at this site. In lieu of flowers, an in memory donation can be made to jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2020