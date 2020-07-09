You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
More Obituaries for Michael COHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Scott COHEN

Michael Scott COHEN Obituary
MICHAEL COHEN Michael Scott Cohen tragically died on July 5, 2020, at the age of 58. Our hearts are broken. Michael was the son of Barbara and Avrum Cohen. He was an incredible husband of 33 years to Naomi (Abramowitz), a loving father to Adam and Loren, father-in- law to Nicholas Moritsugu, and a devoted brother to Robin Cohen. Michael will be sadly missed by his extended family, Joseph and Melanie Abramowitz and Marcie and Bill Scudder. He was a caring uncle to Ari (Rebecca), Jordan (Michelle), Alison (Austin), Eden, Isaac, Daniel (Sabrina), Jeremy (Michelle) and Elana (Mike). Mike died doing one of the things he loved most, rowing on the lake, always trying to beat his personal best. Mike, our invincible and fearless man, pursued everything to the extreme. He was extraordinarily determined in his career. With his brilliant mind for finance and a deep passion for taking smart risks, alongside his very close business partners Allen and Dave, Mike built a successful venture capital business. Mike was a loyal friend to so many, whom he invested so much time and energy in. He was the glue of many friend groups; bringing people together gave him so much pleasure. He had boundless energy and did everything with a competitive spirit - from yoga to friendly debating to working out and staying healthy. We thought he would live until he was 120. He was both highly principled and stubborn all at the same time. A man of many words, all of them true and none of them filtered. He was genuinely curious about everyone that he met and about the world. He will be remembered by everyone he touched as a kind, open- hearted and welcoming man. He was strong, handsome, smart and successful. The world is a darker place without him. He will be deeply missed forever. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Charitable Donations can be made to the Michael Cohen Memorial Fund at the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto. Please contact Jordan Glass at 416-631-5685 or [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 9 to July 13, 2020
