Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL STUART ST. JOHN 1943 - 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Stu St. John on August 25, 2020, in Ottawa. Predeceased by his wife, Elaine; Stu is survived by his son, Michael; his sisters, Maribeth Black (Bob) and Ann Ladouceur; and by his brother, Ian. A longtime employee of IBM Canada, Stu will be missed by his extended family and his many friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store