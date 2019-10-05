|
MICHAEL THOMAS FORAN 1935 - 2019 "To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home." - Jerry Crawford Mike was "KING OF THE COCKPIT" and flew the friendly skies for the Bronfman's, Ward Air and finally became a Flight Captain for Air Canada piloting Boeing 747'S. Handsome, generous, a man of his word and a solid friend, he had strong implacable views and was happy in the world of motors and machines. He shaped the world solo, flying the friendly skies, forever his way! Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his parents Marjorie Mary (nee Pinder); language teacher at Etobicoke, and Thomas William Foran; an insurance executive, and his sister Judy Allen; a nurse. We were each other's keeper and as kids we were a tag team - taking on the world together as Irish Twins. Mourned and missed by his big sister Maryella (Doug) and the Leggat family, Edna Moore, and best buddies Fred Gray and Peter Cznorba. A family gathering and private cremation have taken place, and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael to the Joseph Brant MRI Technology Research Department would be sincerely appreciated. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal." - Famous Irish Poem www.smithfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019