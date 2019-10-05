You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael FORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thomas FORAN


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thomas FORAN Obituary
MICHAEL THOMAS FORAN 1935 - 2019 "To most people, the sky is the limit. To those who love aviation, the sky is home." - Jerry Crawford Mike was "KING OF THE COCKPIT" and flew the friendly skies for the Bronfman's, Ward Air and finally became a Flight Captain for Air Canada piloting Boeing 747'S. Handsome, generous, a man of his word and a solid friend, he had strong implacable views and was happy in the world of motors and machines. He shaped the world solo, flying the friendly skies, forever his way! Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Predeceased by his parents Marjorie Mary (nee Pinder); language teacher at Etobicoke, and Thomas William Foran; an insurance executive, and his sister Judy Allen; a nurse. We were each other's keeper and as kids we were a tag team - taking on the world together as Irish Twins. Mourned and missed by his big sister Maryella (Doug) and the Leggat family, Edna Moore, and best buddies Fred Gray and Peter Cznorba. A family gathering and private cremation have taken place, and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael to the Joseph Brant MRI Technology Research Department would be sincerely appreciated. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal." - Famous Irish Poem www.smithfh.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.